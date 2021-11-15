Covid-19: Lockdown for unvaccinated and charities face rising demand Published 33 minutes ago

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.

1. Lockdown for unvaccinated in Austria

As Austria faces a surge in Covid cases, about two million people who have not been fully vaccinated are in lockdown. They can only leave home for certain reasons, including going to work and buying food, during the initial 10-day period. "We are not taking this step lightly but unfortunately it is necessary," Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg says. With about 65% of the population fully vaccinated, the country has one of the lowest rates in western Europe.

2. Charities face rising demand

A rising demand for help from charities this winter has left many concerned about how they will cope, according to research shared with the BBC. Nearly two thirds of the 350 charity managers surveyed said they expected their services to be used more this winter. They put the rise down to a number of factors, including the end of the Universal Credit uplift - introduced during the pandemic. Researchers the Law Family Commission on Civil Society say charities are facing a "perfect storm" of factors, however the government has given them additional support during Covid.

3. Why China is still trying to achieve zero Covid

China was the first country to impose restrictions to tackle coronavirus and with an elimination policy in place it'll probably be one of the last to ease them. So while other countries look to live with the virus, why is China trying to stamp it out? Find out here.

4. Covid pass extension fears

As Covid passes are now needed to visit cinemas, theatres and concert halls as well as large-scale events and nightclubs in Wales, some are fearing the scheme could be extended further. It's a "concerning" time for hospitality businesses, according to the Welsh Beer and Pub Association. The Welsh government says no decision on extending passes to hospitality have been made, although infection rates remain relatively high despite falling.

5. Haka hijacked by anti-vaxxers

It's a hugely popular war dance and it's performed by New Zealand's national rugby team the All Blacks before every match but Ka Mate haka has been hijacked by anti-vaxxers. The Ngati Toa Maori tribe has told protesters in New Zealand to stop the using the famous haka, of which they are legal guardians, "immediately" after it was performed during demonstrations last week. Read more here.

And there's more...

As Covid passes are now needed to go to cinemas, theatres and concert halls in Wales, do you know what the rules are in the other nations? Remind yourself here.

