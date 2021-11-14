Remembrance Sunday: Nation to fall silent to remember the war dead
By Becky Morton
BBC News
- Published
The nation is to fall silent as it remembers those who died in past conflicts this Remembrance Sunday.
The Queen is not attending the service at London's Cenotaph after spraining her back.
But, as in previous years, the Prince of Wales will lay a wreath on her behalf, with other members of the royal family also attending.
The event has seen the return of pre-pandemic numbers of veterans, military personnel and crowds.
The National Service of Remembrance in Whitehall was closed to the public last year, with only limited numbers taking part, because of coronavirus measures.
This year sees a return to normal, with hundreds of servicemen and women marching and lining up around the Cenotaph and nearly 10,000 veterans marching past the war memorial, watched by large crowds.
A national two-minute silence is being held at 11:00 GMT to remember those who fought and died in past conflicts, with similar ceremonies taking place at war memorials across the country.
Services were scaled back last year because of the pandemic, with the Royal British Legion advising the public to take part remotely by displaying a poppy in their window.
Senior politicians will also lay wreaths at the Cenotaph, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.
Mr Johnson said it was a moment to "come together to remember those who sacrificed everything in service of our country".
Sir Keir said it was "a time for us all to stop, reflect and remember those millions of people from Britain and the Commonwealth who have kept us safe through their service and sacrifice".
Also laying a wreath will be Chief of the Defence Staff Gen Sir Nick Carter, who said those who died did so "to protect the free and open way of life that we enjoy today".
Armed forces charity the Royal British Legion, which holds its Poppy Appeal in the run up to Remembrance Sunday each year, said this year's march included hundreds of young people from the Cadets, Guides and Scouts.
The organisation said it was "vital the torch of Remembrance is passed to younger generations".
Also marching are 21 LGBT+ veterans, including the first transgender officer to serve openly in the British Armed Forces.
The Queen, who lived through World War Two and is head of the armed forces, decided this morning "with great regret" not to attend the service at the Cenotaph and was said to be "disappointed" to miss the event.
The palace previously said it was the 95-year-old monarch's "firm intention" to attend the service, after taking time away from her duties for health reasons.
Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Earl and Countess of Wessex and The Princess Royal are still attending as planned.
Prince Charles, who celebrates his 73rd birthday on Sunday, has placed the wreath on behalf of his mother since 2017.
Doctors had advised the monarch to rest until mid-November after she spent a night in hospital on 20 October for checks - her first overnight hospital stay in eight years.
She also missed the Festival of Remembrance at London's Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, which was attended by Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Catherine.
The Remembrance Sunday service would have been her first duty in public after her hospital stay last month.
She has only missed six other Cenotaph ceremonies during her reign - on four occasions when she was on overseas visits and in 1959 and 1963, when she was pregnant with her two youngest children.
Remembrance Sunday: The Cenotaph is on BBC One from 10:15 GMT on Sunday and can be watched back on iPlayer.