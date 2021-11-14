The Queen to miss Remembrance Sunday service
- Published
The Queen will no longer attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London as she has sprained her back.
Buckingham Palace said the monarch was "disappointed" to miss the event.
It had previously said it was the Queen's "firm intention" to attend the service, after taking time away from her duties for health reasons.
As in previous years, a wreath will be laid on Her Majesty's behalf by the Prince of Wales.
The Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Earl and Countess of Wessex and The Princess Royal will still attend as planned.
Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.
"Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service."