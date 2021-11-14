Covid-19: Is my vaccine wearing off? Plus, the Dutch ask when will lockdowns end Published 1 hour ago

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday morning. We'll have another update for you on Monday.

1. Is my Covid vaccine wearing off?

Doctors and the UK's Health Security Agency have warned that waning immunity is leading to deaths, even of people who have had two doses of a Covid vaccine. But how does your immune system work and how much protection are we left with? BBC health and science correspondent James Gallagher takes a closer look.

2. Boosters for under-50s could make 'big difference' to infection levels

Offering booster vaccines to younger age groups could make a "big difference" to driving down coronavirus infections levels across the UK, a leading scientist has said. Since September, over-50s, front-line medical staff and younger adults with some underlying health conditions have been eligible for a third coronavirus vaccine dose. Prof Neil Ferguson, whose modelling led to the first nationwide restrictions in 2020, said he saw "no reason" why younger age groups should not be offered boosters after priority groups. On Saturday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid tweeted that 12 million booster jabs have been given across the UK. See if you are eligible for a booster jab.

Image source, Getty Images

3. As another lockdown starts, Dutch ask: When will this end?

In response to a sharp increase in infections, the Dutch are now living under new restrictions designed to limit social contacts. Reaction in the Netherlands has been mixed, but most people reluctantly agree that sacrificing parts of their social lives can contribute to the greater good. "My experience is lockdown after lockdown," says Neill Bo Finlayson. "It's especially hard as we've just seen what life can be like, but public safety comes first and you've got to do what you've got to do." Others worry about effect on their mental health. "Last lockdown I got overwhelmed with the stress of managing everything. I really relish having a coffee and not having it feel illegal," said Saskia Heyster.

Image source, AFP via Getty Images Image caption, People in Amsterdam enjoy their last drinks before all bars have to close their doors at 7pm

4. Fears raised over exodus of NHS consultants

"Rock bottom morale" and concerns over pension tax charges are among the key reasons why Scotland's health service could face an exodus of consultants, according to the chairman of the British Medical Association Scotland's consultant committee. Dr Graeme Eunson said he cannot recall a time in his career "when things have been this tough" as he warned that the NHS in Scotland was in "full-blown crisis". The Scottish government has put in a £300m funding package to help the health services get through what it described as the "extremely challenging" months ahead.

Image source, Getty Images

5. Covid widower writes book about beloved wife

John and Doreen Hunt met when they were just 19 years old in 1967. They married a year later, starting a partnership that would span 51 years. Last year, Doreen, 72, died just four days after becoming unwell with coronavirus. Now, John, 74, has written a book about their life together. He had always wanted to be a writer, and coping with the "totally unexpected and unbelievable" situation inspired him to create a book, titled This Is Not A Good Table.

Image source, Family handout

And there's more...

The government has announced that NHS staff in England will have to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by 1 April. Here's what you need to know about the latest rules for health service workers.

Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.

Image source, BBC

What questions do you have about coronavirus?

In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.