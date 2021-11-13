Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Husband ending hunger strike after 21 days
By Doug Faulkner
BBC News
- Published
The husband of British-Iranian detainee Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is ending his hunger strike after 21 days.
Richard Ratcliffe has been protesting outside the Foreign Office, demanding the government does more to secure his wife's release from Iran.
He said he did not want to "go out in an ambulance" but to "walk out with my head held high" after ending the demonstration.
The Foreign Office previously said it was doing all it could to her get home.
Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been held in Iran for five years on spying charges and lost an appeal against a second jail sentence in October.
She was arrested there in 2016 while taking the couple's daughter, Gabriella, to see her family, and was accused of plotting to overthrow the government. She served four years of a five-year sentence in Evin prison in Tehran, and one under house arrest.
Her husband, Richard, began protesting on 24 October, hoping to put pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to meet Iranian delegates at the COP26 climate summit and to demand freedom for Britons detained in Iran.
Mr Ratcliffe said he had started to get pains in his feet overnight and after a chat with his doctor, the decision was made to end the hunger strike.
In a tweet, he said he had promised his wife that he would end the hunger strike, adding: "Gabriella needs two parents."
He said he would go to hospital on Saturday afternoon to be checked out and hoped to eat something after that.
Today I have promised Nazanin to end the hunger strike
Gabriella needs two parents
Thank you all for your overwhelming care these past three weeks pic.twitter.com/6Sol62j7HY
Mr Ratcliffe was joined by his seven-year-old daughter Gabriella on Saturday and said the hunger strike had been "a lovely experience emotionally" but "tough physically".
He said he felt a "greater spotlight" had been shone on his wife's case and he felt as though "we've stopped the backward movement".
After a meeting with Foreign Office minister James Cleverly on Thursday, he admitted feeling "fairly deflated" but added he thought the government had seen a "huge depth of care around the country for Nazanin's case".
Mr Ratcliffe also criticised Mr Johnson for not visiting him during his hunger strike, saying: "His absence on Nazanin's case since he became prime minister is reasonably telling."
Mr Ratcliffe said he may have been "naive" but he had expected the PM would "would step up and sort it, and he would deliver on the promises he made as foreign secretary once he had the power to do so".
Mr Ratcliffe began his demonstration after his wife lost her latest appeal in Iran, saying that his family was "caught in a dispute between two states".
It is the second time Mr Ratcliffe has gone on hunger strike, having camped in front of the Iranian embassy for 15 days two years ago - a move he said had resulted in getting his daughter home.
During his latest demonstration he has been visited by supporters including Strictly Come Dancing co-host Claudia Winkleman, writer and presenter Victoria Coren Mitchell, as well as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey and his local MP Tulip Siddiq.
