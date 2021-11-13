Royals pay tribute at Royal Albert Hall in Festival of Remembrance
- Published
The Prince of Wales, politicians and members of the Royal Family have paid tribute to those who died in conflict, at the Festival of Remembrance.
Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked the annual event at London's Royal Albert Hall, although the Queen did not attend.
However, she is expected to attend the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday.
This year's event commemorated 100 years of the Royal British Legion.
The festival is dedicated to those who have served and sacrificed their lives from Britain and the Commonwealth.
PM Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer were also at the event, with royals including the Earl and Countess of Wessex,the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.
It was opened by the Royal Marines fanfare team, who were followed by Royal British Legion members carrying blue and gold standards.
The blue indicates loyalty and fidelity and the gold represents trial by fire.
Artists including Alfie Boe, Cynthia Erico, Gregory Porter, Ramin Karimloo and Alexandra Burke are performing alongside the Band of HM Royal Marines, the Royal Air Force, the Bach Choir and the Soul Sanctuary Gospel Choir.
Tomos Roberts, aka Tomfoolery, also gave an emotional rendition of his specially commissioned poem to commemorate 100 years of the poppy as the symbol of remembrance.
The festival honours military personnel, past and present, for their service and dedication in defending our freedoms and way of life.
The monarch had not been expected to join the other royals at the event since Buckingham Palace said doctors had advised her to rest until mid-November after medical checks in hospital last month.
She will attend tomorrow's Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in central London, the palace confirmed.
- NADIYA HUSSAIN'S CLASSIC COMFORT FOOD: From a warming beef curry to custard French toast...
- CRAMPS, LOW MOOD AND CRAVINGS?: The best things to eat on your period and when