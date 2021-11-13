Covid-19: Pandemic purchases and the unlikely faces of America's Covid culture war

Lockdown led many people to explore new ways of passing the time at home. Being stuck indoors for lengthy periods inspired people to try new hobbies and revisit old passions. Although it proved costly for some, with new purchases languishing in boxes and gathering dust in garages, for others they haven't looked back. John Emery used the opportunity to finally embrace his interest in amateur radio. Meanwhile, Anna Tune picked up two very different hobbies - crocheting and body pump. But not everyone was so lucky, with one in 10 people expressing buyer's remorse over their purchases.