Covid-19: Pandemic purchases and the unlikely faces of America's Covid culture war
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday morning. We'll have another update for you on Sunday.
1. UK reports 40,375 cases and 145 further deaths
A further 145 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test have been recorded in the UK, bringing the total to 142,678. Some 40,375 new cases were also announced on Friday. This week has seen 6.5% fewer cases than the week before, while deaths are down 8.9%. In the rest of Europe, case rates are rising sharply, and the Netherlands has now gone into partial lockdown.
2. No regrets! Pandemic purchases that made us happy
Lockdown led many people to explore new ways of passing the time at home. Being stuck indoors for lengthy periods inspired people to try new hobbies and revisit old passions. Although it proved costly for some, with new purchases languishing in boxes and gathering dust in garages, for others they haven't looked back. John Emery used the opportunity to finally embrace his interest in amateur radio. Meanwhile, Anna Tune picked up two very different hobbies - crocheting and body pump. But not everyone was so lucky, with one in 10 people expressing buyer's remorse over their purchases.
3. Care home manager says staffing 'on a knife edge'
A charity that runs six residential care homes has said it is having an acute recruitment crisis, with its facilities facing serious staffing shortages. The Epilepsy Society, which operates Chalfont Centre, in Chalfont St Peter, Buckinghamshire, said it cannot find agency staff to fill gaps. Care home staff are now required to have two vaccine doses to work in the sector, unless they are exempt.
4. The unlikely faces of America's Covid culture war
What do Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Sesame Street character Big Bird have in common? In recent days they have become embroiled in America's Covid culture wars - namely, vaccinations. Rodgers sat out his team's NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs because he tested positive for Covid-19 and has since received scrutiny for misleading the public about his immunity status. Meanwhile, Sesame Street mainstay Big Bird posted on Twitter: "I got my Covid-19 vaccine today" prompting Republicans to say that "government propaganda" was being directed at children. Read more on why some US workers won't get jabbed.
5. Heritage group concerned over outdoor eating areas
Many establishments sought to expand their outdoor eating areas during the pandemic, with local authorities allowing continental-style platforms to help businesses survive. However, Edinburgh's heritage watchdog is concerned that the temporary structures could be made permanent. Restaurant owners argue they have spent thousands of pounds to put them in, and cannot afford not to have them because customers like to sit outside.
And there's more...
The government has announced that NHS staff in England will have to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by 1 April. Here's what you need to know about the latest rules for health service workers.
