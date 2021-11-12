Covid-19: UK bucks Europe's trend and Dutch set for partial lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stressed the urgent need for Britons to get their Covid booster jabs, as he warned coronavirus "storm clouds" gathering over parts of Europe could reach the UK. While new infections currently remain steady in the UK, countries such as Germany, Austria and the Netherlands have seen steep rises in positive cases, with some moving to bring in tougher Covid restrictions. Mr Johnson said there was no room for complacency in the UK, warning that if booster jabs were not in arms fast enough "we can see the potential risks to the state of the pandemic in what's happening in other parts of Europe".