Covid-19: UK bucks Europe's trend and Dutch set for partial lockdown
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you on Saturday.
1. UK bucks Europe Covid trend but concern over winter
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stressed the urgent need for Britons to get their Covid booster jabs, as he warned coronavirus "storm clouds" gathering over parts of Europe could reach the UK. While new infections currently remain steady in the UK, countries such as Germany, Austria and the Netherlands have seen steep rises in positive cases, with some moving to bring in tougher Covid restrictions. Mr Johnson said there was no room for complacency in the UK, warning that if booster jabs were not in arms fast enough "we can see the potential risks to the state of the pandemic in what's happening in other parts of Europe".
2. Netherlands goes into partial lockdown as infections surge
The Dutch government has announced Western Europe's first partial lockdown of the winter after record infections and rising intensive care cases in hospitals. Three weeks of restrictions will affect shops, sport and catering. Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the partial lockdown would start on Saturday evening with non-essential shops having to shut at 18:00 while cafes, restaurants and hotels will close at 20:00. Professional sport will continue, but behind closed doors
3. AstraZeneca to draw profits from Covid jab
Drugs giant AstraZeneca will start to draw an income from its Covid vaccine through a string of for-profit deals next year. Other vaccine makers, including Pfizer and Moderna have been making profits from their jabs. AstraZeneca had been providing its vaccine - which was developed with the University of Oxford - to countries on a not-for-profit basis, and previously said it would only start to make money from it when Covid-19 was no longer a pandemic. AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot says the disease is becoming endemic in society. The firm will continue to supply its vaccine on a not-for-profit basis to poorer countries.
4. Scottish health boards secure military aid extension
Dozens of military personnel will continue to help ease pressure on two Scottish health boards after the Ministry of Defence granted an extension to assistance efforts. The support for NHS Lanarkshire and NHS Borders was due to end on 10 November but the MoD has approved its continuation into December in both areas, with some 84 personnel remaining to help.
5. Lockdown TikTok star swaps supermarket for the stage
A woman whose TikTok videos of her singing in a supermarket - which have been viewed millions of times during the coronavirus lockdown - has landed her dream job in the West End. Hannah Lowther, 24, from Reading, took the retail job when theatres shut during the pandemic. She posted the videos while at work, changing lyrics to popular songs, including Dolly Parton's hit 9 to 5, while using props from the shelves. Hannah has now been cast in Heathers The Musical when it opens in London later this month.
The government has announced that NHS staff in England will have to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by 1 April. Here's what you need to know about the latest rules for health service workers.
