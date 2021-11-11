Queen will attend Remembrance Sunday service, Buckingham Palace confirms
By Dulcie Lee
BBC News
- Published
The Queen will attend the upcoming Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in central London, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.
Doctors for the monarch had advised her to rest until mid-November after medical checks in hospital last month.
The palace said the Queen, 95, would view the service from the balcony of a Whitehall building as she has done in previous years.
However, she will not attend the General Synod next week.
Palace officials previously said it was the Queen's "firm intention" to attend the annual wreath-laying Remembrance service to honour the country's war dead.
Earlier today, the Queen's son and heir to the throne, the Prince of Wales, was asked about his mother's health by a bystander during an engagement in Brixton. Prince Charles gave him a pat on the arm, and appeared to say: "She's alright, thank you."
On Tuesday, the Queen returned to Windsor Castle following a private weekend away at her Sandringham home in Norfolk as part of a long-planned trip.
In that time, she recorded a video message for world leaders at the COP26 climate summit.
And last week, she was spotted driving her car near Windsor Castle, in an area she is known to take her Corgi dogs out for walks. She was photographed in a headscarf and sunglasses behind the wheel of a green Jaguar estate car.
The UK's longest-reigning monarch spent a night in hospital in October for preliminary medical checks, after cancelling an official visit to Northern Ireland.
It was her first overnight stay in a medical facility for eight years, and was said to be for practical reasons.
Since then she has undertaken a handful of public duties, including holding a Privy Council meeting with government ministers via video link on Wednesday.
