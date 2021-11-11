Covid-19: 'Lives at risk from long 999 waits' and UK's first canine Covid case

Billions of pounds and thousands of jobs were lost in the East of England's tourism sector during the pandemic - with the value of tourism in Norfolk shrinking from £3.4bn in 2019 to £1.5bn in 2020, according to Visit East of England. Traders in the seaside resort of Great Yarmouth tell the BBC how Covid has affected their businesses - including Terry Burch, who runs Nicky's Cafe and Diner. He says they made enough money to stay afloat but not to make a profit. "But everyone was employed so we could keep the staff on and we could get by and pay the bills... we kept going which was a lot more than a lot of other people," he adds.