Covid-19: Covid-resistant people offer clues to aid vaccines and Germany warns of virus surge
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Thursday.
1. Covid-resistant people inspire new vaccine tactic
Improved vaccines could be made possible by a greater understanding of how people naturally resist Covid infection, even when they are clearly exposed to the virus. A team at University College London (UCL) said some people had a degree of Covid immunity before the pandemic began. This most likely came from the body learning how to fight viruses related to Covid-19. Being able to upgrade vaccines to simulate this protection could make them more effective, the team said.
2. German Covid surge prompts warning of 100,000 deaths
German virologist Christian Drosten has warned that a further 100,000 people will die from Covid-19 if nothing is done to halt a fourth wave spreading across the country. On Wednesday, Germany registered almost 40,000 daily cases, the highest since the pandemic began. "We have to act right now," said Mr Drosten, describing the situation as an emergency. The latest statistics for the UK for 10 November showed 39,329 tested positive.
3. Covid newborns: 'My baby's first word was mask'
There was little support for new parents and babies during last year's lockdown, but a report this month has warned families' needs are still not being met. The Parent Infant Foundation said "many babies are invisible". Leanne Howlett had her baby five months before March 2020 and "dipped to rock bottom" with nurseries closed and home visits from the perinatal mental health team dropping away. "All those missed activities, photos, all those firsts," she says."My baby's first word was mask."
4. Care home bosses fear losing 8% of staff over new vaccine rule
From Thursday, staff in England who are neither double vaccinated nor exempt will not be allowed to enter a care home. But care home bosses fear this could mean losing up to 8% of their staff, according to data from the National Care Forum. Providers say 3.5% of staff have already left because of the mandate, with 4.4% more who could still yet leave, including those seeking medical exemption or who have self-certified an exemption, which allows them to work until 24 December. At that point they will need a formal exemption.
5. Date set for Covid memorial unveiling
A memorial dedicated to those who died with Covid-19, and unsung pandemic workers will be unveiled later this month in Barnsley. Members of the public can see the £210,000 bronze sculpture titled "Reverence" from 22 November - key workers and bereaved families will be present at an opening ceremony on the day. The line "Barnsley's fierce love will hold you forever in its heart" is to be etched on a plinth in front of the work, made by sculptor Graham Ibbeson.
