Covid-19: Covid-resistant people offer clues to aid vaccines and Germany warns of virus surge

From Thursday, staff in England who are neither double vaccinated nor exempt will not be allowed to enter a care home. But care home bosses fear this could mean losing up to 8% of their staff, according to data from the National Care Forum. Providers say 3.5% of staff have already left because of the mandate, with 4.4% more who could still yet leave, including those seeking medical exemption or who have self-certified an exemption, which allows them to work until 24 December. At that point they will need a formal exemption.