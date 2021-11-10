COP26: PM’s summit plea and axing trees to save water

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is urging nations to "pull out all the stops" as the first draft of an agreement on how countries will cut emissions to avoid temperatures rising by more than 1.5C is published. He's returning to COP26 in Glasgow as the climate summit nears the end and will meet with ministers and negotiators to find out what progress has been made and where gaps remain. "There's still much to do," says Mr Johnson, however "negotiating teams are doing the hard yards in these final days of COP26 to turn promises into action on climate change".