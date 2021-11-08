Covid-19: US border reopens and remorse over pandemic purchases
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you on Tuesday.
1. Call to get Covid vaccines before winter
Unvaccinated people in England have been asked to get their Covid-19 vaccine before winter. NHS bosses are urging any of the 4.5 million people in England who haven't had a first vaccine dose to come forward and get one. Having a jab will protect you and your families at Christmas, said NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard. You can read more about the UK's vaccine rollout here.
2. US border reopens to UK travellers
UK visitors are now able to travel to the US for the first time in nearly two years. Prior to this morning, only US citizens, residents and other exempt groups had been allowed entry to the US from the UK. All UK travellers over 18 will be asked to provide proof of vaccination to enter the US, which has also reopened its borders to people from Brazil, China, India, Ireland, South Africa, Iran and the Schengen countries.
3. Anti-vax protests outside UK schools
The BBC has been told of bullying and harassment by anti-vaccination campaigners outside some schools in the UK. There are now calls for schools to be able to employ fast track exclusion zones to tackle the problem. Peter Kyle, the shadow education minister, said such incidents are "ubiquitous" in his constituency, Hove.
4. Concern over elderly missing booster jab
Doctors say they're "very concerned" about the number of elderly people who haven't had a Covid-19 booster jab. About 20% of over 80s in the North East and north Cumbria who had their two earlier vaccinations still haven't taken up the offer of a booster. Dr Stewart Findley, who is heading the vaccination programme in the region, says it means some of the most vulnerable people are now at greater risk.
5. Remorse over pandemic purchases
One in 10 people have expressed their regret over buying items ranging from DIY tools and pizza ovens to hot tubs and garden furniture during the pandemic, according to a survey. The sales of some items that people could enjoy at home surged during Covid lockdowns. But Insurer Aviva said many expensive items were now gathering dust.
