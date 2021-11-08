COP26: UK's £290m pledge and the fossil fuel industry's delegation

While there are representatives from different countries at COP26, there also delegates associated with the fossil fuel industry, emissions from which are causing global warming. There are more of those delegates - 503 - said to lobby for oil and gas industries than from any single country, according to Global Witness analysis shared with the BBC. It says the "fossil fuel industry has spent decades denying and delaying real action on the climate crisis" and campaigners believe they should be banned. The International Emissions Trading Association argues there is a process of transition under way in line with its goal to find the most efficient market-based means of driving down emissions.