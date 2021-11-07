Covid-19: Get booster to enjoy Christmas, and court blocks Biden's jab plan

President Joe Biden's plans for a law which would make vaccines mandatory for more than two-thirds of the nation's workers have been temporarily blocked by a US appeals court. The law would require workers at private companies with more than 100 employees to be fully vaccinated or tested weekly. However, it was blocked after legal challenges from US states, private companies and religious groups, who accused the president of overstepping his authority. The fifth circuit court of appeals argued there were "grave statutory and constitutional" issues with the plans, set to be introduced in January.