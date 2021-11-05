Covid-19: Pfizer's antiviral pill and face masks behaviour study

The European continent is once again "at the epicentre" of the Covid pandemic, the World Health Organization has warned. Insufficient vaccine take-up is responsible for a rise in cases, WHO Europe head Hans Kluge has said. While 80% of people in Spain are double jabbed, in Germany it is about 66% - and take-up is far lower in some Eastern European countries. Germany on Friday registered a record number of Covid infections for the second day in a row - more than 37,000 new cases.