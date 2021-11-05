Queen flies to Sandringham for long-planned break
By Dulcie Lee
BBC News
- Published
The Queen has left Windsor Castle for a private weekend away at her Sandringham home as she continues to rest following advice from her doctors.
The 95-year-old monarch is thought to be spending a few days at her Norfolk residence as part of a long-planned trip.
Aviation sources say she flew to the East Anglian estate by helicopter.
Last week doctors advised the Queen to rest until mid-November following medical checks in hospital last month.
Buckingham Palace said the Queen could carry out some light, desk-based duties during that time, but not undertake official visits.
She recently recorded a video message for world leaders attending the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, urging them to work together in "common cause" to curb climate change.
Earlier this week she was spotted driving her car near Windsor Castle, in an area she is known to take her Corgi dogs out for walks. She was photographed in a headscarf and sunglasses behind the wheel of a green Jaguar estate car.
The UK's longest-reigning monarch also carried out her weekly meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson by telephone on Wednesday.
Mr Johnson later said she was "on very good form" and that "the whole country wishes her well".
The Queen maintained a busy schedule in October with at least 16 formal events recorded in her official diary.
She was seen using a walking stick at a Westminster Abbey service on 12 October - the first time she has done so at a major event.
She went on to host a Global Investment Summit at Windsor Castle on 19 October.
The next day a Palace spokesman said her planned trip to Northern Ireland had been cancelled, and the monarch had "reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days".
In a later statement, Buckingham Palace said she had spent the night at the King Edward VII's Hospital in central London - her first overnight stay at a medical facility in eight years.
She returned to Windsor the following day "in good spirits", the Palace said.
She resumed public engagements on 26 October, holding virtual audiences with ambassadors via video link, and a few days later was advised by her doctors to rest until mid-November.
Buckingham Palace previously said the monarch would miss the annual Festival of Remembrance on 13 November, which is held by the Royal British Legion and attended by senior members of the Royal Family.
But the Palace said she had the "firm intention" of leading the nation in honouring the country's war dead on Remembrance Sunday on 14 November.
