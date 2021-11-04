COP26: Quitting coal and rebounding CO2 emissions

Countries such as Poland, Vietnam and Chile, which rely heavily on coal - the single biggest contributor to global warming - are committing to move away from it. More than 40 countries have signed up to a statement to quit the use of the fossil fuel, and the UK government says 190 nations and organisations have pledged to stop using it. "The end of coal is in sight," says Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng. But some of the world's biggest coal-dependent countries, including Australia, India, China and the US, didn't sign up, which makes for "glaring gaps", according to shadow business secretary Ed Miliband. There is also nothing about moving away from oil and gas, he adds.