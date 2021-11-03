Covid-19: Hard months ahead and Sage scientist steps down
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Thursday.
1. Hard months to come - Van-Tam
The UK has "hard months to come" due to its current "very high" rate of coronavirus cases, England's deputy chief medical officer has warned. Prof Jonathan Van-Tam told the BBC too many people believed the pandemic was now over. The UK recorded 41,299 Covid cases on Wednesday and 217 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.
2. Sage scientist steps down
A member of the group of scientists advising the government on coronavirus has stepped down from the role. Sir Jeremy Farrar said he left the independent Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) so he could focus on his work as director of medical charity the Wellcome Trust. But in a statement, he warned the crisis was "a long way from over".
3. Will complacency damage Covid booster rollout?
Booster vaccines are seen as the single most important way to control Covid as we head into the winter months. From this week anyone eligible - six months after their second dose - can turn up at a walk-in centre to get their booster in England. But doctors have told the BBC that complacency, and changes to the way jabs are offered, could leave millions at greater risk of serious illness this Christmas.
4. Ikea to raise prices over supply chain problems
Ikea will raise its prices as the disruption to global supply chains caused by coronavirus is expected to last into next year. The Swedish furniture giant saw record demand during the pandemic as people spent more time at home. But it said the biggest hit to its income came from "the steep increase in transport and raw material prices in the second half of the financial year". Profit was down 4% compared with 2019, before the pandemic, it said.
5. Viral meeting row council changes 'toxic name'
Remember the local council that went viral after a fractious Zoom meeting was shared on social media during the pandemic? Well it's changed its name. Handforth Parish Council's online row made a star of stand-in clerk Jackie Weaver as the chairman Brian Tolver told her she had "no authority here". It's been renamed Handforth Town Council to "move away from the toxic side of Handforth". If you've forgotten what went down, here's a reminder.
The morning coronavirus briefing is being paused for two weeks to tell you five things you need to know about the COP26 climate summit.
And there's more...
The UK is rolling out booster jabs for some people - find out who is eligible here.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
