The court orders depriving vulnerable children of their ‘liberty’

If QV was a year older, the rules would be different. Local councils have to provide accommodation for 16- and 17-year-olds, but they can be housed in so-called "unregulated" settings which don't have to be registered with Ofsted. These settings are not children's homes, but are usually rooms or flats where older teenagers - on the verge of independence - learn to look after themselves. But in QV's case, it is likely special measures would almost certainly still apply to someone so vulnerable.