COP26: Low-carbon firms and Biden hails progress

Today is finance day at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow and Chancellor Rishi Sunak is due to set out plans to encourage large firms to work towards the UK's 2050 net-zero target. Under new Treasury rules most big UK firms and financial institutions will be forced to publish details, by 2023, of how they will move to low-carbon emissions. Though not mandatory, the government said the aim is to increase transparency and accountability. However, green groups say the proposals do not go far enough. This announcement comes as deals such as cutting methane emissions and boosting green technologies were agreed on Tuesday.