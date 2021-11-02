Covid-19: Javid calls for caution and MPs told to wear masks in Parliament
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Wednesday.
1. Javid calls for caution on Covid
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has warned the public should not "let down their guard" on coronavirus, insisting that "we have got to keep working" at making progress against the virus. In his first appearance before the Health and Social Care committee, he told MPs there were a "lot more defences today" including vaccines, to deal with any new variant, but that people must not assume the pandemic was "almost all over or... all over".
2. Military staff to help with Scotland jabs rollout
More than 120 members of the armed forces are to be sent to help 11 Scottish health boards with their Covid and flu vaccine programmes. There will be 100 vaccinators, 15 nurses and six command and support staff - with NHS Grampian and NHS Lanarkshire due to receive the largest share of the reinforcements. It comes as NHS Lothian and NHS Ayrshire and Arran last week warned of services being under severe pressure and urged patients to think twice before heading to emergency departments.
3. MPs told to wear face masks in Parliament
MPs and peers have been told to wear face masks in Parliament amid a rise in Covid cases in the building. Until now, MPs could choose whether or not to wear a mask as per the latest advice for England, which says people should cover their face around "people you don't normally meet". Tours and banquet events have been cancelled and people in Parliament have been urged to follow social distancing. Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said the rules would be reviewed in two weeks' time.
4. China urges families to stock up on essentials
China's government has urged families to stock up on essential supplies in case of emergencies, amid ongoing coronavirus lockdowns and concerns over vegetable supplies. Food prices traditionally rise in China as winter nears, but the price of vegetables has surged in recent weeks after unusually heavy rain damaged crops. On Monday, the country recorded 92 new cases of the virus. State media later sought to quell concerns amid reports of panic buying.
5. Leicester Diwali events return
After being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, street celebrations to mark the festival of Diwali are set to happen in Leicester on Thursday and will feature a strolling "elephant" and a laser rainbow visible for miles around. The city's Golden Mile usually plays host to one of the biggest celebrations of Diwali outside India, with Hindus, Sikhs and Jains who observe the festival dressing up, cooking feasts and exchanging gifts. Leicester City Council said the events would be different to previous years, with a firework display replaced by a fire garden, to reduce the risk of Covid transmission.
