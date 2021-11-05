COP26: Voice of youth has its say - inside and outside summit

There's been a lot of talk about cutting carbon emissions this week. But only two months ago, UN analysts reported we're actually on course to increase them. Scientists say to avoid the worst impacts of hotter conditions, our emissions must drop by 45% by 2030. The report, analysing the climate policies of more than 100 countries before the summit, said they would increase by 16% during that period. That could, it projected, cause a rise of 2.7C (4.9F) above pre-industrial times - far above the 2C pledged by the international community.