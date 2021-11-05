COP26: Voice of youth has its say - inside and outside summit
Here are five things you need to know about the COP26 climate change conference on Friday.
1. New climate award as youth take centre stage
It's the turn of young people to have their say on how to address climate change, so expect a very different feel to the summit from earlier in the week, when the average age in the room was 60. As well as youngsters explaining how climate change is affecting them, UK government Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi will set out a series of measures aimed at further embedding climate change in the English schools curriculum. The plans include a Climate Leaders award recognising efforts to protect the environment.
2. Thunberg to lead campaign march
Away from the summit campus, thousands of young people are expected to join a march through the city organised by campaigner Greta Thunberg's Fridays for Future movement. With speeches scheduled afterwards, our environment correspondent Helen Briggs says we can expect to hear whether young activists are encouraged by the deals struck so far, or whether they consider them - as the Swedish teenager puts it - more "blah, blah, blah".
3. Facebook fails to flag denial, study finds
Disinformation researchers say they identified thousands of highly shared articles on Facebook making false assertions that climate change was unconfirmed by science or claiming to debunk it with data. In reality, our understanding comes from analyses of millions of measurements from across the world. Yet two studies suggest less than 10% were marked as misinformation. Facebook, which has pledged to flag misinformation, says this represents a small proportion of climate change content.
4. Up the road from the summit, concerns over diminishing snowfall
One hundred miles or so north of Glasgow, in the Cairngorms National Park, after the UK's longest lasting patch of snow disappeared for what observers say is only the eighth time in three centuries, people are troubled. They tell BBC Young Reporter Sofia their fears for what less snow and fewer snow days means for both life in the town of Aviemore - and the planet.
5. 'It's my job to keep COP26 fed - sustainably'
As head of catering operations for the COP26 campus, Lorna Wilson has overseen a transformation - ditching single-use plastics and aiming to supply 80% Scottish (and 95% British) food to up to 14,000 delegates a day. "Every single product line has been looked at individually: where did it come from, can we validate its source?" she says. "It goes right the way down to which tea bags we use, which wine we're purchasing - to uniforms, pens and pencils." Read her personal account.
And there's more...
There's been a lot of talk about cutting carbon emissions this week. But only two months ago, UN analysts reported we're actually on course to increase them. Scientists say to avoid the worst impacts of hotter conditions, our emissions must drop by 45% by 2030. The report, analysing the climate policies of more than 100 countries before the summit, said they would increase by 16% during that period. That could, it projected, cause a rise of 2.7C (4.9F) above pre-industrial times - far above the 2C pledged by the international community.
