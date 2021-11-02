COP26: Pledge to end deforestation as Queen urges 'rise above politics'

"It felt great to be heard," Samoan climate activist Brianna Fruean, 23, says after addressing world leaders at the opening of COP26. "The words I shared didn't just belong to me - they belong to my community, they belong to every single Pacific island." Brianna has been campaigning since a teacher at primary school told her climate change might cause islands such as Samoa, Tutuila in American Samoa and Tonga to "drown". Read her first-person account - the first in our series.