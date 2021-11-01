COP26: World needs to act, says PM, as Prince Charles joins call for action
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the COP26 climate change conference on Monday.
1. World is at one minute to midnight - PM
As world leaders gather in Glasgow for the COP26 climate summit, Prime Minister Boris Johnson says they need to move from "aspiration to action". He claims the world is at "one minute to midnight" as concerns grow that countries are not doing enough to limit the emissions of greenhouse gases, which have caused average global temperatures to rise. Mr Johnson says progress was made during the G20 summit in Rome, which took place before COP26, but acknowledges there's still a "huge way" to go, warning an ambitious outcome remains "in the balance". Follow our updates as world leaders prepare for tense negotiations.
2. 'War-like footing' needed on climate - Prince Charles
At the opening ceremony, the Prince of Wales will say the summit is "the last-chance saloon". Prince Charles, a long-standing champion of environmental causes, believes a "war-like footing" is needed, with a "vast military-style campaign" to tackle climate change. Scientists believe keeping global warming below 1.5C above pre-industrial times - a target world leaders agreed to work towards at the Paris climate conference in 2015 - will avoid the worst climate impacts.
3. Five key issues
There'll be two weeks of intense talks during COP26 - and here, our environment correspondent Matt McGrath looks at five of the main challenges for negotiators: trust; credibility; workload; process; and spin.
4. Too hot too work, too hot to sleep
Some nights it's too hot to sleep indoors, says Shakeela Bano, and the roof of her and her family's one-storey house in India can be too hot to walk on. Meanwhile in northern Mauritania in west Africa, Sidi Fadoua says the temperatures "are like fire". This is what living in 50C is like: read more about their stories here.
5. How the climate's changed in Africa
"We are quickly losing our hope in you." "It's the people who have least contributed to this crisis that continue to suffer the most." These are some of the messages from climate activists in Africa - click below to see more.
And there's more...
You will have heard the term climate change, but what exactly does it mean?
The simplest way of explaining it, is that climate is the average weather in a place over many years, so climate change is a shift in those average conditions. Those conditions are shifting because of greenhouse gas emissions. Find out here what change will look like for you.
You can find further information on our climate page.
What questions do you have about changes in our climate?
In some cases your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.