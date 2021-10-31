COP26: 'Window closing' to meet 1.5C warming target - Alok Sharma
- Published
The window to keep within the 1.5 degree warming target "is closing", Alok Sharma has told COP26 in Glasgow.
Scientists say that keeping global warming below 1.5C will avoid the worst climate impacts - it was a target agreed upon by world leaders in 2015.
The COP26 president was addressing delegates on day one of the global climate summit in Scotland, which was postponed from 2020.
Mr Sharma said: "During that year climate change did not take time off."
He added that COP26 was "our last best hope" to meet the target originally set in Paris six years ago.
"We know our shared planet is changing for the worse, and we can only address that together," Mr Sharma said.
The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow in November is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.