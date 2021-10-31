COP26: 'Window closing' to meet 1.5C warming target - Alok Sharma
Alok Sharma has told COP26 in Glasgow that the "window to keep 1.5 degrees within reach is closing".
The COP26 president was addressing delegates on day one of the global climate summit in Scotland, which was postponed from 2020.
Mr Sharma said: "During that year climate change did not take time off."
Scientists say that keeping global warming below 1.5C will avoid the worst climate impacts - it was a target agreed upon by world leaders in 2015.
"We know our shared planet is changing for the worse, and we can only address that together," Mr Sharma said.
He added that COP26 was "our last best hope" to meet the target originally set in Paris six years ago.