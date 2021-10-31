Covid-19: Jab rollout for over-12s and NI nightclubs reopen
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow.
1. Jabs offered to 12-15-year-olds at 800 schools
Since the vaccination rollout was extended last month to include 12 to 15-year-olds, more than 600,000 children have been vaccinated. But as cases rise and many pupils return to the classroom from the half term break, NHS England is ramping up efforts to offer children the jab. Health teams will visit more than 800 secondary schools from Monday to offer the vaccine. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the vaccines "will help keep children in the classroom". Read more about which children are being vaccinated. Plus, what difference will jabbing young teens make?
2. Nightclubs reopen in NI as restrictions ease
Nightclubs in Northern Ireland reopen today as some remaining coronavirus restrictions imposed last March are lifted. The scrapping of 1m (3ft) distancing means nightclubs can reopen their doors and restrictions banning dancing in those venues have now been removed. Currently, people are not required to show proof of vaccination to enter, but some politicians have called for mandatory vaccine certification to be introduced. "The responsibility lies with each of us," First Minister Paul Givan said.
3. Covid deaths tribute with church angels display
Some 6,000 handmade angels have been put on display in a church in Wales to remember those who died from coronavirus. The figurines, which will remain in place until January, have been suspended in nets hanging in the tower and naves of St Giles' Parish Church in Wrexham. "It's a really appropriate symbol that we can show to other people of the idea of life after death and the hope that we have in God that life does continue and death is not the end," the Reverend James Tout said.
4. Tonga records first case of coronavirus
Since the start of the pandemic, more than 246 million coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University data. But the Pacific island nation of Tonga has only just recorded its first one. The nation, which has a population of more than 100,000 people, is one of the last countries not to have reported infections. The Covid case was detected in a fully vaccinated person who had arrived on a repatriation flight from New Zealand. Tonga's Prime Minister Pohiva Tu'i'onetoa warned that residents on the main island of Tongatapu face a possible lockdown next week. Look at our Covid map to see where cases are the highest.
5. Extra Covid support for county amid rising cases
From Monday, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough councils will become so-called enhanced response areas after the government agreed to provide extra support to help tackle rising Covid-19 cases. Targeted support is expected to be in place for five weeks and will include efforts to boost vaccine uptake. Jyoti Atri, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough's director of public health, said there were rising cases in the 60-plus age group. "If we all do more now, together we can reduce pressure before the worst effects of winter really begin," Ms Atri said.
The morning coronavirus briefing is being paused for two weeks to tell you five things you need to know about the COP26 climate summit.
And there's more...
The UK is rolling out booster jabs for some people - find out who is eligible here.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- DON'T FORGET!: Why do we turn the clocks back?
- WHY ARE WE SO OBSESSED WITH IT?: The dark days of the European Witch Craze