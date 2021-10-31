Covid-19: Jab rollout for over-12s and NI nightclubs reopen

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 246 million coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University data. But the Pacific island nation of Tonga has only just recorded its first one. The nation, which has a population of more than 100,000 people, is one of the last countries not to have reported infections. The Covid case was detected in a fully vaccinated person who had arrived on a repatriation flight from New Zealand. Tonga's Prime Minister Pohiva Tu'i'onetoa warned that residents on the main island of Tongatapu face a possible lockdown next week. Look at our Covid map to see where cases are the highest.