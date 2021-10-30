Covid-19: Some booster jabs brought forward, and COP26 Covid plea

Some people will be able to get their Covid vaccine booster earlier than expected in order to help bolster more people's immune systems before the winter. Most people will get their third dose six months after their second jab. But a change to clinical guidelines in the UK means some, such as care home residents, will be able to have their next dose after a gap of five months. So far, seven million people in the UK have been given the booster. This is what those giving and receiving the booster jab think. Meanwhile, when can you get your jab?