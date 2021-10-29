Queen advised to rest for two more weeks
The Queen has been advised by doctors to rest for two further weeks and will not undertake official visits during this time, Buckingham Palace has said.
The palace said the monarch, 95, could undertake some light duties during that time, including virtual audiences.
Officials said it is her "firm intention" to attend Remembrance Sunday events on 14 November.
The Queen underwent preliminary medical checks in hospital on 20 October after cancelling a visit to Northern Ireland.
She resumed public engagements on Tuesday this week by meeting ambassadors via video link from Windsor Castle.
But it was announced this week that she will not attend the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow.
The palace said she would deliver her address to delegates using a recorded video message instead.