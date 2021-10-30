Covid: Work train journeys less than half pre-pandemic
By Paige Neal-Holder
BBC News
- Published
The number of commuter journeys by train remain at less than half of pre-pandemic levels, figures show.
Trips made by made by people going to or from work on the UK's railways in mid-October was 45% of what it was before autumn 2019, says industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG).
It comes as many people continue to work from home.
But leisure journeys have increased again and are at about 90% of what they were before the pandemic, the RDG said.
It added that commuter journeys have risen from late August when they were 33% of what they were before the pandemic.
RDG director general Andy Bagnall, the director general of RDG, said train companies are working to meet the needs of passengers, including new flexi season tickets to give commuters "more choice".
"Rail connects people to jobs and opportunities, helps tackle congestion, and leaves the air in towns and cities cleaner than other forms of transport, so we're keen to welcome more people back on board," he said.
A campaign called "Let's get back on track" is being run by the rail industry to encourage more people to travel by train.
The RDG said operators are continuing to conduct enhanced cleaning of trains, and provide information to help passengers avoid the busiest times to travel.
Data from the Department for Transport in August suggested car use in Britain was now up to or higher than before the first lockdown.
