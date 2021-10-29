Covid-19: Warning over cases in Wales and pandemic boost for vending machines
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Restrictions may return in Wales if cases do not fall
People in Wales could find themselves facing tougher coronavirus restrictions again if cases do not come down in the next three weeks, the government in Cardiff has warned. First Minister Mark Drakeford has said he "will have no choice" but to look at what more needs to be done as Wales currently has the worst Covid rates in the UK. The Welsh government has already announced that it is stepping up the use of Covid passes - which will be needed to get into cinemas, theatres and concert halls from 15 November.
2. Leaders call for global Covid vaccine airlift
Unused Covid jabs should be airlifted immediately to less-developed countries, according to more than 160 former world leaders and global figures. The call comes in a letter organised by former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, which says the US, UK, EU and Canada will have 240 million unused vaccines between them. The letter says that 1.1 billion vaccines could be transferred each month for the next four months. Doing this would mean the World Health Organization's target to vaccinate 70% of the world's adults by next spring could be met.
3. Amazon to pay billions to avoid Christmas shortages
As businesses across the world struggle to cope with supply chain issues and shortages as economies restart following coronavirus lockdowns, online retail giant Amazon has pledged it will do "whatever it takes" to manage these issues in the run up to Christmas. Amazon says it will incur "several billion dollars" in extra costs but says it is the "right prioritisation" for its customers. The US-based firm is hiring 20,000 workers in the UK to cope with Christmas demand.
4. Northern Ireland to accept rapid Covid tests for travellers
Northern Ireland will come into line with the rest of the UK when it begins accepting rapid lateral flow tests for travellers arriving from non-Red List countries from Sunday. The move only applies to people who are fully vaccinated, and the tests must be bought from private providers rather than using Test and Trace kits. The UK government announced on Thursday that it was removing the remaining seven countries on the red list from Monday.
5. Covid and the rise of the vending machine
A growing body of small business owners are giving new life to the old business of vending machines, amid Covid and challenges to traditional High Street retailing. Traditional machines serving offices, schools, and hospitals saw their business evaporate as workers, students and visitors stayed at home. In the UK, of the 24,500 employees servicing these machines, some 5,000 were made redundant. But innovative and niche machines, often boasting upmarket, healthier and specialist products, tell a different story.
The UK is rolling out booster jabs for some people
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
