Covid-19: Warning over cases in Wales and pandemic boost for vending machines

People in Wales could find themselves facing tougher coronavirus restrictions again if cases do not come down in the next three weeks, the government in Cardiff has warned. First Minister Mark Drakeford has said he "will have no choice" but to look at what more needs to be done as Wales currently has the worst Covid rates in the UK. The Welsh government has already announced that it is stepping up the use of Covid passes - which will be needed to get into cinemas, theatres and concert halls from 15 November.