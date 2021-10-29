BBC News

Covid: Call for rich nations to airlift millions of surplus vaccines

By Becky Morton
BBC News

Published
Image source, Getty Images

More than 160 former world leaders and global figures have called on the UK and other rich countries to immediately airlift millions of surplus Covid vaccines to less developed nations.

They say it would be unethical for doses to be wasted while thousands are dying with the virus every day.

The call comes in a letter, organised by former prime minister Gordon Brown.

It is addressed to Italian PM Mario Draghi, who is hosting the G20 group of major economies in Rome this weekend.

The letter's signatories include 36 former presidents, 30 ex-prime ministers and another 100 influential global figures.

While more than six billion Covid vaccine doses have been administered worldwide, they say 70% of these were administered by only a few countries and just 2% of people in low-income countries have received a jab.

The letter says that between them the US, EU, UK and Canada will have 240 million unused vaccines by the end of this month, which could be airlifted immediately to countries most in need.

Millions more vaccines should be transferred each month, totally 1.1 billion in the next four months, it adds.

If this is achieved, it says the World Health Organization's target for 70% of all adults to be vaccinated by spring next year can be met.

"Without a detailed plan, 100 million vaccine doses will have passed their use-by date at the end of the year," the letter says.

"If we do not act quickly, that figure could exceed 200 million by the end of January 2022."

Global vaccine rollout

World
87.2
 6,868,024,815
China
155.3
 2,255,947,444
India
73.4
 1,022,267,850
US
123.0
 413,645,478
Brazil
125.3
 268,199,870
Japan
146.8
 185,079,015
Indonesia
65.5
 180,948,208
Turkey
135.5
 115,255,712
Mexico
88.4
 115,185,985
Germany
132.1
 110,840,177
Russia
69.1
 100,766,655
Pakistan
44.7
 100,741,762
France
144.9
 97,886,077
UK
139.6
 95,226,529
Italy
147.0
 88,748,661
Iran
93.5
 79,533,819
South Korea
146.8
 75,308,637
Vietnam
74.3
 72,929,311
Spain
152.5
 71,275,614
Thailand
95.2
 66,592,321
Bangladesh
36.2
 60,153,454
Canada
152.8
 58,161,185
Argentina
127.3
 58,049,997
Philippines
50.2
 55,715,693
Malaysia
149.7
 49,069,291
Colombia
89.1
 45,687,674
Saudi Arabia
128.1
 45,266,839
Morocco
121.2
 45,249,522
Poland
102.2
 38,621,872
Chile
183.7
 35,300,412
Australia
133.3
 34,364,950
Peru
99.7
 33,249,095
Sri Lanka
130.7
 28,102,233
Cambodia
160.8
 27,243,478
Cuba
223.3
 25,275,700
Uzbekistan
74.0
 25,101,646
Netherlands
139.1
 23,884,413
Egypt
22.2
 23,177,181
Taiwan
93.4
 22,283,271
Ecuador
120.1
 21,492,532
South Africa
35.5
 21,300,098
United Arab Emirates
208.9
 20,875,213
Belgium
144.4
 16,791,676
Portugal
159.0
 16,163,885
Venezuela
56.2
 16,127,242
Ukraine
36.7
 15,955,360
Israel
180.2
 15,842,510
Myanmar
28.8
 15,797,703
Kazakhstan
81.5
 15,477,640
Nepal
50.7
 15,048,288
Sweden
141.1
 14,335,108
Algeria
31.6
 14,082,920
Dominican Republic
119.1
 13,046,499
Greece
121.1
 12,558,035
Hungary
125.7
 12,111,107
Czech Republic
111.5
 11,960,709
Romania
61.4
 11,740,280
Austria
125.8
 11,378,315
Switzerland
125.5
 10,933,659
Singapore
169.8
 10,012,470
Azerbaijan
91.8
 9,383,303
Tunisia
74.4
 8,885,559
Denmark
151.8
 8,827,168
Iraq
20.7
 8,506,934
Guatemala
45.6
 8,316,740
El Salvador
127.5
 8,313,116
Nigeria
3.9
 8,188,833
Finland
144.3
 8,007,597
Norway
144.9
 7,919,010
Turkmenistan
123.9
 7,580,976
Jordan
71.6
 7,354,774
Ireland
146.4
 7,297,243
Serbia
100.6
 6,948,020
Bolivia
58.6
 6,931,689
New Zealand
136.3
 6,623,500
Honduras
65.6
 6,605,470
Uruguay
187.9
 6,548,306
Costa Rica
119.2
 6,124,445
Zimbabwe
38.7
 5,836,363
Oman
108.7
 5,679,984
Angola
16.7
 5,661,085
Panama
123.3
 5,403,579
Rwanda
40.6
 5,394,793
Paraguay
71.5
 5,165,112
Kenya
9.0
 4,930,336
Qatar
164.2
 4,811,693
Slovakia
87.6
 4,784,937
Tajikistan
47.5
 4,631,515
Belarus
47.4
 4,472,001
Laos
59.7
 4,402,770
Mongolia
131.9
 4,392,350
Ethiopia
3.6
 4,265,144
Mozambique
11.8
 3,799,385
Croatia
87.2
 3,557,853
Lithuania
124.5
 3,349,746
Lebanon
47.1
 3,189,658
Ivory Coast
11.1
 3,005,741
Uganda
6.3
 2,990,507
Bahrain
156.8
 2,741,537
Bulgaria
39.6
 2,728,389
Ghana
8.6
 2,727,537
Kuwait
54.9
 2,375,455
Afghanistan
5.9
 2,369,625
Palestinian Territories
44.1
 2,301,812
Slovenia
110.4
 2,294,768
Guinea
15.7
 2,124,390
Senegal
11.4
 1,961,144
Georgia
48.3
 1,920,934
Albania
64.9
 1,865,942
Latvia
99.8
 1,863,214
Libya
26.0
 1,809,365
Mauritius
135.5
 1,725,697
Kyrgyzstan
25.2
 1,667,139
Sudan
3.7
 1,659,666
North Macedonia
76.4
 1,590,219
Kosovo
86.3
 1,532,585
Moldova
37.0
 1,486,884
Estonia
106.8
 1,415,740
Nicaragua
19.5
 1,306,694
Mauritania
27.2
 1,300,831
Togo
15.2
 1,287,154
Bosnia and Herzegovina
38.1
 1,242,203
Cyprus
134.3
 1,203,326
Trinidad and Tobago
85.7
 1,202,702
Malawi
6.0
 1,183,633
Fiji
125.9
 1,136,909
Bhutan
141.5
 1,103,506
Syria
4.9
 902,519
Jamaica
30.1
 893,629
Tanzania
1.4
 885,579
Botswana
36.8
 882,831
Zambia
4.6
 871,881
Malta
168.5
 866,963
Timor-Leste
63.7
 855,619
Luxembourg
127.0
 806,150
Niger
3.2
 803,146
Maldives
137.5
 747,719
Armenia
22.8
 677,032
Somalia
3.9
 635,822
Guyana
77.3
 610,721
Brunei
133.2
 588,206
Mali
2.8
 584,773
Iceland
165.4
 567,789
Madagascar
2.0
 566,265
Namibia
20.7
 535,048
Montenegro
78.7
 494,110
Cameroon
1.8
 490,604
Cape Verde
85.9
 482,946
Suriname
74.7
 442,033
Equatorial Guinea
29.3
 424,653
Congo
7.2
 410,016
Comoros
45.9
 407,792
Sierra Leone
4.9
 396,196
Lesotho
17.8
 383,341
Yemen
1.2
 356,173
Liberia
6.8
 349,837
Belize
85.1
 344,463
Central African Republic
6.5
 321,343
Burkina Faso
1.4
 297,231
Eswatini
23.1
 270,643
Barbados
92.2
 265,301
Benin
2.0
 252,698
Bahamas
61.5
 244,223
Gambia
9.7
 241,290
Gabon
9.5
 217,606
Chad
1.2
 199,516
Papua New Guinea
2.1
 194,962
Samoa
94.3
 188,664
Jersey
163.3
 165,076
Seychelles
161.1
 159,392
DR Congo
0.2
 144,980
Solomon Islands
20.2
 141,920
Isle of Man
154.1
 131,628
South Sudan
1.1
 122,889
Guinea-Bissau
6.0
 121,501
Cayman Islands
168.1
 111,772
Haiti
1.0
 110,603
Sao Tome and Principe
46.4
 103,720
Antigua and Barbuda
104.2
 102,834
Guernsey
152.9
 102,548
Andorra
131.9
 102,032
Djibouti
9.2
 92,097
Bermuda
143.4
 89,029
Vanuatu
27.9
 87,583
Saint Lucia
47.4
 87,446
Gibraltar
257.3
 86,700
Tonga
75.0
 80,062
Greenland
135.4
 77,006
Faroe Islands
156.0
 76,516
Grenada
57.8
 65,362
Turks and Caicos Islands
138.7
 54,417
Kiribati
42.4
 51,428
Dominica
70.7
 50,991
Monaco
126.5
 49,980
Saint Kitts and Nevis
93.0
 49,817
Liechtenstein
126.1
 48,245
San Marino
139.1
 47,302
St Vincent and the Grenadines
34.3
 38,137
British Virgin Islands
108.7
 33,075
Cook Islands
133.7
 23,489
Anguilla
123.7
 18,705
Nauru
136.7
 14,863
Tuvalu
91.1
 10,861
Saint Helena
129.5
 7,892
Falkland Islands
124.9
 4,407
Montserrat
58.4
 2,911
Niue
145.7
 2,352
Tokelau
141.5
 1,936
Burundi
0
 287
Pitcairn
200.0
 94
British Indian Ocean Territory
0
 0
Eritrea
0
 0
North Korea
0
 0
South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
0
 0
Vatican
0
 0

This information is regularly updated but may not reflect the latest totals for each country. Total vaccinations refers to the number of doses given, not the number of people vaccinated. It is possible to have more than 100 doses per 100 population as some vaccines require multiple doses per person.

Source: Our World in Data

Last updated: 25 October 2021, 11:12 BST

The UK has pledged to donate more than 100 million doses over the next year, while the US has pledged 500 million doses.

In total, the G7 group of nations promised to donate more than 870 million doses at a summit in the UK in June.

The vaccines will mainly be delivered through the Covax vaccine scheme, which aims to reach the most vulnerable 20% of every nation around the world.

Meanwhile, the president of Indonesia, where around 30% of the population are fully vaccinated, has also urged richer countries to share their doses.

"Everyone has helped, but in my opinion it's not enough," Joko Widodo told the BBC.

"In this time of crisis, advanced countries need to do more in helping poor countries get vaccines, so that we can overcome this pandemic together."

