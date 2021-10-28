Covid-19: All countries taken off travel red list and Moscow locks down
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you on Friday morning.
1. All countries off England's travel red list
The last few countries will be removed from England's red list next week, the government has confirmed. Colombia, Peru, Panama, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Venezuela and Ecuador are all being taken off from Monday, meaning arrivals will no longer need to pay for a quarantine hotel. But the current travel system will stay and countries could be added back on to the red list in future. "We have been able to do this now because the variants of concern that we have been tracking are no longer of concern to the chief medical officers," said Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.
2. Moscow shuts up shop in partial lockdown
Shops, restaurants and schools have closed their doors in Moscow, as the city is put in a partial lockdown while Russia battles rising coronavirus deaths and infections. People in the capital can thankfully still go to essential shops like pharmacies and supermarkets, as well as get a takeaway meal from restaurants. Workers across the country have also been given nine days off from Saturday by the government as a means of stamping down the infection rate.
3. Paramedic opens up about mental health struggles
A paramedic has revealed how he was traumatised by a patient dying of respiratory issues in the back of an ambulance around Christmas last year. Ollie Springett developed Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), a mental health condition people can develop after experiencing disturbing events, working on the front line in London throughout the pandemic. He said the tragic death made him feel "out of control" and like he "wasn't any good" at his job, causing him to take time off work for treatment.
4. No winter lockdown expected in Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland's finance minister has said he does not anticipate that there will be a lockdown this winter. Conor Murphy made the claim ahead of plans to mandatory lift social distancing in pubs and restaurants this weekend. The Stormont politician also defended the "cautious" approach of Northern Ireland's government to easing Covid rules compared to the rest of the UK, and argued talks were "not pointed in [the] direction" of a lockdown.
5. 'We're feeding souls here'
A volunteer army is delivering hundreds of meals to elderly Asian people in New York, at a time when attacks on the community have increased. The meals - which started as an emergency effort at the beginning of the pandemic - include personal handwritten notes in the native languages of the people receiving them. Volunteers said their efforts, which have seen nearly 90,000 meals delivered so far, were offering the community "more than just meals", but were also "feeding souls".
And there's more...
Remind yourself of the current travel rules for arriving in the UK here.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- YOU CAN HOP, BUT YOU CAN'T HIDE!: Join us for a classic Halloween film
- THE OUTLAWS: Community service just got very exciting!