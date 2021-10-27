Charles and Camilla launch centenary poppy appeal
- Published
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have launched the centenary Royal British Legion poppy appeal.
Prince Charles and Camilla met 10 volunteers for the charity - each born in one of the decades of its campaign - at Clarence House on Tuesday.
It marked the start of the annual drive to raise funds for the Legion.
The pandemic meant the collectors did not go out to sell red paper poppies in 2020, but the tradition is resuming ahead of Armistice Day on 11 November.
The Royal British Legion supports serving and former personnel and their families. More than 40,000 volunteers across the country will be collecting donations for this year's appeal.
Wearing a red poppy signifies respect and support for the armed forces community and their sacrifice in all conflicts.
The flower was a common sight on the Western Front, where British soldiers fought during World War One, and became a symbol of remembrance for those killed.
The Prince of Wales said: "The significance of the poppy is as relevant today as it ever was while our Armed Forces continue to be engaged in operations overseas and often in the most demanding of circumstances.
"The simple act of wearing a poppy is only made possible because of volunteer Poppy Appeal collectors who share a common goal - to recognise the unique contribution of the Armed Forces community."
The Prince of Wales and Camilla spoke to Jill Gladwell, 95, who is marking 80 years of collecting for the appeal, at the launch.
Mrs Gladwell began volunteering as a schoolgirl during the Second World War after being inspired by her mother who collected in the 1920s. Five generations of her family are now involved.
"I'm so happy to be back out collecting to support the armed forces community and their families this year," she said.
