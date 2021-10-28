Covid-19: Budget signals Tory shift and China rations diesel
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Post-Covid economy plans signal Tory shift
The Budget sees taxes and spending rise to levels not seen in 40 years, according to the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, who makes "no apologies" for spending more on public services in the wake of the pandemic. There has been a "philosophical shift" in Conservatism, Simon Clarke says. Although Chancellor Rishi Sunak says he did not like tax rises, they are as a result of the "unprecedented crisis" of the pandemic. Labour agrees it is important to raise money but disagreed with the government's methods. Mr Sunak says he wants deliver lower taxes by the end of Parliament.
2. China rations diesel amid fuel shortages
Petrol stations in many parts of China are rationing diesel amid rising costs and falling supplies. Some truck drivers are having to wait entire days to refuel, according to reports on social media. It's part of the global supply chain crisis which has been largely driven by the Covid-19 pandemic, with demand surging as economies re-open. It follows days of similar disruption in the UK earlier this month.
3. Covid passes: What are the rules around Europe?
While England scrapped plans for Covid passports - at least for now - Scotland and Wales are like many countries in Europe which are using them to allow people to go into bars, restaurants, cinemas and museums. In Italy, Covid passes are needed to go into workplaces, and Austria's about to join them. So what are the rules? Our correspondents around Europe have been finding out.
4. How often do you listen to morning radio?
Do you listen to morning radio shows more, less or just as often? It appears we're listening to them less. The latest figures reveal breakfast radio shows including those from Zoe Ball and Greg James now have fewer listeners than before the pandemic. The drop's in part down to fewer people commuting as many still work from home. But industry body Rajar urges caution when making comparison because it's also measuring audiences in new ways.
5. Getting into the spirit
People were said to be either drinking too much while at home during the pandemic or cutting back, but one thing that wasn't really reported was those who were getting into the spirit of trying something more adventurous. It appears more unusual drinks and wines from countries that don't usually interest mainstream consumers have been hits. Here's the story.
