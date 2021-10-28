Covid: All countries to be removed from England's travel red list
By Alex Kleiderman
BBC News
- Published
The remaining seven countries on England's Covid travel red list are set to be removed, the BBC understands.
Passengers arriving from Colombia, Peru, Panama, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Venezuela and Ecuador will soon no longer have to quarantine in a hotel at their cost for 10 full days.
But there is no suggestion the policy is ending, and a country could be added back on the list if cases rise there.
More than 200,000 people have stayed quarantine in hotels since February.
The change has not officially been announced by the Department for Transport, but there have been reports that an announcement is expected later.
Previous changes to the travel lists have into effect on the Monday or Tuesday following an announcement. The initial change will apply to England, with other UK nations able to set their own travel rules.
Pandemic travel rules in the UK were simplified earlier this month, with the amber list cut, and advice against holidays changed for many countries.
Fully vaccinated travellers arriving in England now need only have a lateral flow test on arrival. Arrivals in Scotland and Wales must have the more expensive PCR test although this will change on Sunday.
Red list countries are those the government said should not be visited "except in the most extreme of circumstances" because of the risk posed by Covid.
Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland set their own travel rules and could chose to retain countries on their red lists.