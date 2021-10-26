Queen will not attend COP26 climate change summit
The Queen will not attend the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow following medical advice to rest.
The 95-year-old monarch underwent preliminary medical checks in hospital last Wednesday after cancelling a visit to Northern Ireland.
She carried out her first engagements via video link from Windsor Castle on Tuesday.
Buckingham Palace said she "regretfully" decided not to attend a reception at the summit.
But the palace said she will deliver her address to delegates using a recorded video message instead.
