Covid-19: Budget promises and US experts back jabs for five-year-olds

Covid vaccines have been recommended to be rolled out to five to 11 year olds in the US by the government's Food and Drug Administration panel. It says the benefits of some 28 million children having the Pfizer jab outweigh any other health risks, and come after a trial showed the vaccine was safe. There have been close to 740,000 deaths from Covid-19 in the US, with 160 of those being children aged five to 11, official data shows. The recommendation needs further approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.