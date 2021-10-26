Covid-19: Record case rates in Wales and long Covid study begins in Scotland
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Covid rates in Wales hit new record high
Covid rates in Wales have hit another new record high. Figures published on Tuesday showed a rate of 719.9 cases for every 100,000 people over the last seven days. Wales has the highest infection rate of all the UK nations - but one official says levels of infection are beginning to slow.
2. Major study to gather long Covid patient data in Scotland
A major long Covid study is gathering data from patients in Scotland. Latest figures from the ONS estimate 79,000 people in Scotland are living with "self-reported" long Covid - an increase of 5,000 on September's figures. As part of the University of Glasgow study all adults in Scotland who tested positive for Covid, and a small number who were negative, will be sent a text message asking them to log symptoms.
3. Ireland's clubbers will have to pre-book
Anyone looking for a night out in the Republic of Ireland will have to book tickets for nightclubs at least an hour before they get there. The proposals, due to be signed into law on Thursday, were discussed by government and the industry. It's been reported that dancing will determine whether tickets are needed.
4. German footballer's vaccine hesitancy dismays experts
Joshua Kimmich, one of Germany's superstar football players, has been accused of not setting a good example after comments he made about the safety of Covid vaccines. Over the weekend, the Bayern Munich midfielder, 26, confirmed reports he had not yet had a vaccine because he had "some concerns". Kimmich insisted he was not a "Covid denier or an anti-vaxxer".
5. 'I went into nursing because of the Covid pandemic'
Before the pandemic, Paul Wilson, a 22-year-old student, wanted to spend his life dancing on cruise ships. But when he worked in a care home during lockdowns to help fund his degree, he had a change of heart - and has now switched careers.
And there's more...
How did Covid affect differences between public and private sector pay? Anthony Reuben, from BBC Reality Check, explores the impacts - and much more - here.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- THE INSPIRATION BEHIND ALL MY LOVING: A unique insight into the life and art of Paul McCartney
- A SIMPLE WAY TO IMPROVE YOUR HEALTH: The benefits of drinking water with every meal