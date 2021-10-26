Covid-19: Public sector pay freeze to be lifted and new US travel rules
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Public sector pay freeze to be lifted
Nurses, teachers and other public sector workers are set to see their wages rise next year. Pay was frozen for at least 1.3m people last November as part of the government's response to the "economic emergency" caused by Covid. But "the solid economic recovery and encouraging signs in the labour market" mean the "pay pause" can be lifted, and Chancellor Rishi Sunak will set out the plan in Wednesday's Budget. Labour says the "government must work to ensure a fair settlement".
2. New rules for air travel to the US
As the US prepares to reopen its borders, new restrictions have been announced for those wishing to travel the country. Proof of vaccination against Covid-19 or a negative Covid test are among the rules outlined by the White House before they come into effect on 8 November. The US is adopting "an air travel policy that relies primarily on vaccination to advance the safe resumption of international air travel to the United States," a proclamation signed by President Joe Biden says.
3. Are Covid cases about to plummet without Plan B?
Covid cases have been rising and health professionals have been among those calling for stricter Plan B measures to be introduced as pressure mounts on the NHS. But the recent rise in infections appears to have slowed and maybe starting to drop in England. This comes as modelling done for the government suggests cases and deaths could soon start to fall dramatically. So are cases about to plummet without the need to introduce Plan B? Health correspondent Nick Triggle has investigated.
4. Booster gap in high-risk groups
More than 100,000 Scots most at risk from coronavirus are still waiting for a booster jab, figures from Public Health Scotland show. They have had the second dose of the vaccine more than six months ago so are eligible for the jab. The Scottish government says its booster programme, seen by scientists as a vital way to protect the most vulnerable, is "on track".
5. From Covid jabs to Comic Con
It was an emotional return for specialist diabetes podiatrist Neely Mozawala when she went back to London's ExCel centre where she'd vaccinated people against Covid-19. The Marvel and DC fan went back for the pop culture exhibition, MCM Comic Con, and revealed who she thinks the real superheroes are: "Everyone working in the NHS during Covid," says the 29-year-old. Take a look.
And there's more...
If you're thinking about going on holiday abroad remind yourself of the latest rules around testing.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
