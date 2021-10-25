Covid-19: Javid's ‘normal Christmas’ vow and difficult launch for Scotland’s vaccine passports

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he believes people will be able to celebrate Christmas as normal this year, after 2020's festivities were cancelled for millions due to Covid restrictions. While he said the virus is "unpredictable" and there is always a risk of a more dangerous variant emerging, he said he thinks "we'll have a normal Christmas". With the latest figures showing one in 55 people in England is infected, Javid urged people to keep playing their part but said it was not necessary yet to implement the Plan B rules. Those would include face masks being made mandatory again in certain places, the introduction of Covid passports and advice being issued to work from home. The health secretary also said he was "minded" to make vaccination compulsory for NHS staff.