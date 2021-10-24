Covid-19: Cheaper tests for travellers and PM's booster jab plea

The Republic of Ireland is facing "one of the most difficult winters" it has experienced "for many years", Health Service Executive chief Paul Reid has warned. He said the virus was "putting severe pressure" on the Republic's hospital system. There are no paediatric intensive care unit beds available in the Republic and there are only 11 adult ICU beds free, Mr Reid told RTE. He said that 93 of the 206 ICU beds available in the system are occupied by Covid patients, and added that about 57% of the people in ICU have not been vaccinated.