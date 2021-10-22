Covid-19: Home working best way to curb Covid, say scientists, and 'Delta Plus' may spread more easily
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow.
1. Home working best way to curb Covid - scientists
Advising people to work from home is likely to have the greatest impact on stemming the spread of coronavirus this winter, scientists advising the UK government have said. In minutes of a meeting of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) on 14 October, published on Friday, experts said stricter Covid rules should now be readied for "rapid deployment". Ministers in England have been resisting calls to enact winter Plan B rules - such as mandatory face masks in certain places - amid concern over UK Covid case levels and a slow rise in hospitalisations and deaths. One in 55 people in England had Covid in the week ending 16 October, according to the latest estimates from the Office for National Statistics - more than at any time since the end of January. Boris Johnson has said all measures were under review.
2. Delta 'Plus' Covid strain may be easier to catch - experts
A new mutated version of the Delta Covid variant - dubbed by some as "Delta Plus" - may spread more easily than the regular strain, UK experts have said. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has moved "Delta Plus", or AY.4.2, up into the "variant under investigation" category, to reflect this possible risk. Although regular Delta still accounts for most UK cases, AY.4.2 cases have been increasing - with the latest official data suggesting 6% of infections are of this type. However, there is no evidence yet that it causes worse illness, and experts say it is unlikely to take off in a big way or escape current vaccines.
3. Brits less likely to wear masks and socially distance
Although most adults agree Covid measures such as social distancing and mask wearing are important to stem the virus's spread, fewer adults in Britain are still doing it, a survey by the Office for National Statistics reveals. The percentage of adults who say they always or often maintain social distancing has fallen - from 63% in mid-July to 39% in mid-October. Meanwhile, 82% say they wear a face covering now, down from 97% in mid-June. More than half of working adults are travelling to work, the survey found. It's the highest rate for a year.
4. NHS Lanarkshire moves to 'highest risk level'
Lanarkshire's health board has moved to the "highest risk level" as its three hospitals have hit maximum capacity. The military is already providing extra support at University Hospitals Hairmyres, Monklands and Wishaw, and the health board has said some elective cancer procedures have been cancelled. Laura Ace, deputy chief executive of NHS Lanarkshire, said: "We are facing relentless pressures, bed shortages and staff shortages due to sickness, stress and self-isolation and University hospitals Hairmyres, Monklands and Wishaw are all at maximum capacity."
5. Merkel dodges von der Leyen handshake
German Chancellor Angela Merkel had to avoid shaking hands with EU leader Ursula von der Leyen at a Brussels summit in a bid to strictly stick to Covid rules. Mrs Merkel instead offered a fist bump, which Ms von der Leyen cupped in her hands. Watch the awkward scenes above.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
With cases rising the UK government has faced some criticism for not reintroducing rules requiring face coverings in certain places in England. We look at whether people are donning masks less often.
