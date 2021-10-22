Covid-19: Home working best way to curb Covid, say scientists, and 'Delta Plus' may spread more easily

Advising people to work from home is likely to have the greatest impact on stemming the spread of coronavirus this winter, scientists advising the UK government have said. In minutes of a meeting of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) on 14 October, published on Friday, experts said stricter Covid rules should now be readied for "rapid deployment". Ministers in England have been resisting calls to enact winter Plan B rules - such as mandatory face masks in certain places - amid concern over UK Covid case levels and a slow rise in hospitalisations and deaths. One in 55 people in England had Covid in the week ending 16 October, according to the latest estimates from the Office for National Statistics - more than at any time since the end of January. Boris Johnson has said all measures were under review.