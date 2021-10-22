Sir David Amess: Ali Harbi Ali to face trial in March next year
The man accused of killing the MP Sir David Amess will face trial next year.
Ali Harbi Ali, 25, is charged with murder and the preparation of terrorist acts, following the attack a week ago.
He appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday via video-link from Belmarsh prison. A provisional trial date was set for 7 March 2022.
Mr Ali, from Kentish Town in north London, wore a grey sweatshirt and lifted up his face mask to confirm his name and date of birth.
Sir David, 69, the Conservative MP for Southend West, was stabbed to death during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex.
The judge, Mr Justice Sweeney, told the Old Bailey the next preliminary hearing in the case would be on 5 November.
Mr Ali - who also appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday - was remanded in custody.
The charges against him allege he murdered Sir David, 69, and prepared acts of terrorism between 1 May 2019 and September this year.